Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF), Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adyen (ADYYF), Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE).

Adyen (ADYYF)

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR1583.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1651.20, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

Leitner has an average return of 79.7% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #576 out of 6942 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1674.72.

Apple (AAPL)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Ubiquiti Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $120.41 average price target, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $562.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $497.67, close to its 52-week high of $536.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Moerdler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 76.9% success rate. Moerdler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $550.63, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

