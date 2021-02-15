Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report issued on February 11, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR2274.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2645.50, close to its 52-week high of $2730.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2488.96, representing a -8.8% downside. In a report issued on February 11, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report issued on February 11, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.63, close to its 52-week high of $64.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.6% and a 83.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, LiveRamp Holdings, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $70.72 average price target, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report issued on January 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

