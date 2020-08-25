Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1601.04, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

Moawalla has an average return of 54.9% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #708 out of 6890 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1668.92 average price target, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1590.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.66, close to its 52-week high of $27.40.

Mulholland has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is ranked #577 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.98, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

