Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1899.15, close to its 52-week high of $2076.16.

Moawalla has an average return of 65.4% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1187 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1778.86, a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.30, implying a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

