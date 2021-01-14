Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adyen (ADYYF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Tammy Qiu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2187.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Qiu is ranked #476 out of 7227 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2135.93.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.75, close to its 52-week high of $58.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, TomTom, and ams AG.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.28, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR58.00 price target.

