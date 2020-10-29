Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Jefferies analyst Julian Serafini maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR1777.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1800.06.

Serafini has an average return of 52.4% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Serafini is ranked #2217 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1741.16, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #6716 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.86, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EADSF: