Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Fiserv (FISV) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Fiserv (FISV) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Mark Lipacis from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.00, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released yesterday, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.66, close to its 52-week high of $127.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $140.73, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Brent Thill from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2290.98, close to its 52-week high of $2324.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2589.94, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

