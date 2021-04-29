Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), CoStar Group (CSGP) and F5 Networks (FFIV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), CoStar Group (CSGP) and F5 Networks (FFIV).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Himax Technologies, and Texas Instruments.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.14, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report issued on April 27, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $1050.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $862.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 72.0% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1053.43, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1100.00 price target.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $222.67 average price target, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

