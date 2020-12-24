Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Check Point (CHKP) and Zillow Group Class C (Z)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Check Point (CHKP) and Zillow Group Class C (Z).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices on December 21 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.06, close to its 52-week high of $97.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Himax Technologies, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.18, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Check Point (CHKP)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Check Point on December 20 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $133.86.

Zillow Group Class C (Z)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C on December 21. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.14, close to its 52-week high of $141.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Zillow Group Class C has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.50.

