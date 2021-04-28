Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), ATN International (ATNI) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), ATN International (ATNI) and Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Skyworks Solutions.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.17, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

ATN International (ATNI)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ATN International. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The the analyst consensus on ATN International is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.33, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

