Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and WEX (WEX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and WEX (WEX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report issued on October 27, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Western Digital, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $89.00 average price target, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

WEX (WEX)

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Hold rating on WEX yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Q2 Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $186.71 average price target.

