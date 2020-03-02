Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Twitter (TWTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Twitter (TWTR).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.67, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Nomura also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter received a Hold rating from Evercore ISI analyst Kevin Rippey today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rippey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Rippey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $38.34 average price target.

