Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Pluralsight (PS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Pluralsight (PS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.65, close to its 52-week high of $96.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 73.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Himax Technologies, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.41.

Pluralsight (PS)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham downgraded Pluralsight to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67.

