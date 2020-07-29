Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Corning (GLW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Corning (GLW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.61, close to its 52-week high of $71.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cisco Systems, Broadcom, and Nutanix.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.56, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corning (GLW)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Corning. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Synaptics.

Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.20, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.