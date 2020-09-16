Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Analog Devices (ADI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Analog Devices (ADI).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices on September 14 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $82.78 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.71, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

