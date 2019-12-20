Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Accenture (ACN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Accenture (ACN) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $51.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.83, close to its 52-week high of $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Bryson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Motion, Micron, and Nvidia.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.67, representing a -11.6% downside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (ACN)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Accenture, with a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.30, close to its 52-week high of $208.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 71.7% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accenture is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $216.10, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

