Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and GoDaddy (GDDY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and GoDaddy (GDDY) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Energy Industries with a $89.14 average price target, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trimble Navigation with a $57.00 average price target, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $97.58 average price target, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

