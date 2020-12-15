Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and NetApp (NTAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and NetApp (NTAP).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.83, close to its 52-week high of $104.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.50, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NetApp. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.67, close to its 52-week high of $65.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.59, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

