Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Match Group (MTCH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Match Group (MTCH).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Advanced Energy Industries, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and SiTime Corporation.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.20, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Match Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $95.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $84.43 average price target.

