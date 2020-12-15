Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Change Healthcare (CHNG) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.83, close to its 52-week high of $104.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.75, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.00, close to its 52-week high of $18.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $20.42 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

