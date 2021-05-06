Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy (AEIS), Cerner (CERN) and Criteo SA (CRTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Energy (AEIS), Cerner (CERN) and Criteo SA (CRTO) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Energy with a $121.67 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Cerner (CERN)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Cerner today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.45, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Criteo SA, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.67, close to its 52-week high of $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Criteo SA with a $39.50 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

