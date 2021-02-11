Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Energy (AEIS) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Energy (AEIS) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Energy with a $121.57 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.72, close to its 52-week high of $46.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.67, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

