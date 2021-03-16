Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adtran (ADTN) and Resonant (RESN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adtran (ADTN) and Resonant (RESN) with bullish sentiments.

Adtran (ADTN)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Adtran, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.94, close to its 52-week high of $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtran is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Resonant (RESN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on Resonant today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.56, representing a 58.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.