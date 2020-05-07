Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adtran (ADTN) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Adtran (ADTN) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Adtran (ADTN)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Adtran. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtran is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.83.

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $66.43 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

