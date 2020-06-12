Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (ADBE) and RF Industries (RFIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and RF Industries (RFIL) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.67, close to its 52-week high of $409.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $389.83 average price target, which is a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

RF Industries (RFIL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on RF Industries today and set a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and OSI Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RF Industries with a $9.00 average price target.

