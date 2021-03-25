Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (ADBE) and IHS Markit (INFO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and IHS Markit (INFO) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on Adobe on March 23 and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $455.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 76.2% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Sprout Social, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $562.31, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report issued on March 23, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.84, close to its 52-week high of $101.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IHS Markit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.25, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Morgan Stanley also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

