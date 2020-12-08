Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (ADBE) and Fiserv (FISV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and Fiserv (FISV) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Adobe on December 6 and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $492.25, close to its 52-week high of $536.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 78.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $559.83, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (FISV)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv on December 6 and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.93, close to its 52-week high of $125.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.73, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

