Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), WEX (WEX) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), WEX (WEX) and Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.06, close to its 52-week high of $63.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, World Wrestling, and IMAX.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.94, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

WEX (WEX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on WEX today and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.77, close to its 52-week high of $234.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #3147 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $241.38 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Hill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

