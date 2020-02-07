Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.26, close to its 52-week high of $61.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ehang Holdings Ltd, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Yu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Luckin Coffee.

Ehang Holdings Ltd has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

