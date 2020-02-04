Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Alphabet (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

KeyBanc analyst Tyler Parker maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.21.

Parker has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Parker is ranked #4658 out of 5864 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.61, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet today and set a price target of $1625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1482.60, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1576.56 average price target, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1560.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: