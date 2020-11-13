Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ACI Worldwide (ACIW), CPI Aerostructures (CVU) and Jamf Holding (JAMF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), CPI Aerostructures (CVU) and Jamf Holding (JAMF).

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.67, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CPI Aerostructures with a $2.50 average price target.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Jamf Holding, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.53, close to its 52-week low of $31.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 75.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jamf Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.89, representing a 37.5% upside. In a report issued on November 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

