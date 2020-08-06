Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Camtek (CAMT) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Camtek (CAMT) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) with bullish sentiments.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.75.

Camtek (CAMT)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Camtek today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.45, close to its 52-week high of $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report released yesterday, Bill Sutherland from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutherland is ranked #5753 out of 6873 analysts.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.57, a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

