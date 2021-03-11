Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (ACN), L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Accenture (ACN), L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Himax Technologies (HIMX).

Accenture (ACN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Accenture yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $257.14, close to its 52-week high of $271.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 82.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $283.36 average price target.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $189.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Lockheed Martin, and Leidos Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $214.50 average price target.

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Himax Technologies today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Lattice Semicon, and Velodyne Lidar.

Himax Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.08.

