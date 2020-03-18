Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (ACN), Autodesk (ADSK) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Accenture (ACN), Autodesk (ADSK) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on March 16, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Accenture, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accenture is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $212.44, which is a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.38, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report issued on March 16, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 77.5% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, GDS Holdings, and Wideopenwest.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.09, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

