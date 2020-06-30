Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AAR (AIR), II-VI (IIVI) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AAR (AIR), II-VI (IIVI) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL) with bullish sentiments.

AAR (AIR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AAR, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AAR.

II-VI (IIVI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.39, close to its 52-week high of $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.96.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.35, close to its 52-week high of $175.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.31, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

