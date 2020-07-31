Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (EGHT), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Xilinx (XLNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Xilinx (XLNX) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.25, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.92, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.87, close to its 52-week high of $117.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.50, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

