Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (EGHT), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.14.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 65.9% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $43.25 average price target, implying a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.57, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.10.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 64.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Model N with a $50.00 average price target, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

