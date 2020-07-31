Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (EGHT), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Ducommun (DCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on 8X8 (EGHT), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Ducommun (DCO).

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Sell rating on 8X8, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $20.25 average price target.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.31, close to its 52-week high of $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $49.00 average price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.25, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

