Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (EGHT) and Synaptics (SYNA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 8X8 (EGHT) and Synaptics (SYNA).

8X8 (EGHT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.36, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Synaptics (SYNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Hold rating to Synaptics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Corning.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $76.00 average price target.

