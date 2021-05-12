Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (ZVO), Ritchie Bros (RBA) and The Hackett Group (HCKT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zovio (ZVO), Ritchie Bros (RBA) and The Hackett Group (HCKT).

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ritchie Bros is a Hold with an average price target of $65.33, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Hackett Group with a $20.50 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.