Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (ZVO), Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Icf International (ICFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zovio (ZVO), Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Icf International (ICFI) with bullish sentiments.

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zovio with a $10.00 average price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $121.80 average price target.

Icf International (ICFI)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Icf International today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Icf International with a $87.00 average price target.

