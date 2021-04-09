Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (ZVO) and Moneygram International (MGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zovio (ZVO) and Moneygram International (MGI) with bullish sentiments.

Zovio (ZVO)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Zovio today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

Moneygram International (MGI)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Moneygram International, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Moneygram International with a $7.75 average price target.

