Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (ZVO) and Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zovio (ZVO) and Dolby Laboratories (DLB) with bullish sentiments.

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.74, close to its 52-week high of $87.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 42.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.