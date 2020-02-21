Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (ZVO), Amedisys (AMED) and Six Flags (SIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Zovio (ZVO), Amedisys (AMED) and Six Flags (SIX).

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released today, Scott Fidel from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Amedisys, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.96, close to its 52-week high of $202.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fidel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Fidel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Humana.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.43, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Six Flags (SIX)

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.34, close to its 52-week low of $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardiman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.7% success rate. Hardiman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.90, which is a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

