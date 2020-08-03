Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Yum China Holdings (YUMC), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Vivendi (OtherVIVHY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Yum China Holdings (YUMC), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Vivendi (VIVHY) with bullish sentiments.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Nomura analyst Sandy Shao maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings on July 30 and set a price target of $61.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.24.

Shao has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Shao is ranked #3281 out of 6827 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.12, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

In a report issued on July 31, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.17, close to its 52-week high of $79.77.

Xu has an average return of 47.7% when recommending TAL Education Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #851 out of 6827 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAL Education Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.84, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Conor O’Shea upgraded Vivendi to Buy on July 31 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.35.

O’Shea has an average return of 17.7% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is ranked #6414 out of 6827 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $32.29 average price target.

