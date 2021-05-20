Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Yum! Brands (YUM) and CuriosityStream (CURI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Yum! Brands (YUM) and CuriosityStream (CURI) with bullish sentiments.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on May 17, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.71, close to its 52-week high of $122.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 75.7% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Brinker International.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.67, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

CuriosityStream (CURI)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CuriosityStream, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.79, close to its 52-week low of $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.29, a 101.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

