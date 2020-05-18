Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Yellow Media (OtherYLWDF), Oceaneering International (OII) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yellow Media (YLWDF), Oceaneering International (OII) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP).

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media on May 13 and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.1% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Yellow Media has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Oceaneering International (OII)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International on May 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oceaneering International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.43.

Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity on May 15 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crestwood Equity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

