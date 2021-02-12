Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Yellow Media (OtherYLWDF) and Walt Disney (DIS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Yellow Media (YLWDF) and Walt Disney (DIS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.60, close to its 52-week high of $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and WildBrain.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yellow Media with a $9.84 average price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $190.91, close to its 52-week high of $191.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $195.30.

