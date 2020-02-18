Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: XPO Logistics (XPO), Wingstop (WING) and Service International (SCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on XPO Logistics (XPO), Wingstop (WING) and Service International (SCI).

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.20, close to its 52-week high of $96.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.50, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.17, close to its 52-week high of $107.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Habit Restaurants, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.83, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Service International (SCI)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Service International today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.96, close to its 52-week high of $50.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Genesis Healthcare.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

