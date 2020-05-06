Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: XPO Logistics (XPO) and Republic Services (RSG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on XPO Logistics (XPO) and Republic Services (RSG) with bullish sentiments.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.77, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.